Letter: Consider climate impacts at the local and state levels at the upcoming election

What does “VOTE CLIMATE” mean? These signs are appearing around our area: “Vote like Earth depends on it” and “There is no Planet B.” How do we respond?

Consider climate impacts at the local and state levels in the upcoming election. For example, the Idaho legislature in its last session voted (H660) to forbid municipalities from passing stricter energy codes than state standards, and voted (S1254a) to remove vehicle emissions testing requirements in the Treasure Valley (which has the worst air quality in Idaho).

These laws barred local communities from taking positive action on climate. How did your incumbent candidates for the Idaho legislature vote on these issues? If elected, how will candidates vote on similar issues? Using this spreadsheet you can find out how your legislators voted on key issues: https://bit.ly/LegislatorVotes2022.

Political action at all levels is critical if we are to prevent the worst effects of climate change: It all begins with your vote.

Mary DuPree

Moscow