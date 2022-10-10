 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Consider Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative

As you consider the issues and candidates for the upcoming November election, please consider Chenele Dixon for Idaho State Representative in zone 24 (rural Twin Falls County, Gooding County, and Camus County).

Chenele brings light and hope to her work. She is a great listener and an effective problem solver; always looking for positive outcomes. She has been active in the republican party in Idaho for many years and is familiar with the current issues and challenges that we face in our state. As a conservative republican and with direct ties to family issues and significant education experience, Chenele Dixon is an ideal candidate for the current political climate in Idaho.

Ron Withers

Kimberly

