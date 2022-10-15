Letter: Conservative Republican Chenele Dixon

The 2022 general election for our community is fast approaching. Too often we only know half of the candidates and do not know which way to vote. This year in Legislative District 24 Position A we have a clear choice. We know Chenele Dixon and know how she will represent us. Even though she is running unopposed this year she still needs our support and best wishes in her new office.

We know that she will protect our families first here in Idaho. We know that she will remember the values that make Idaho a desired place to live. She will not be influenced by outside agendas that could change or alter our great state. She and Mike are one of us in so many ways. She will be like a good neighbor who we can call, text, and talk to at any time. She is a good listener and desires to complete this sacred trust with honor and dignity.

We are grateful that she is willing to serve us, our community, and our state this year. Thanks Chenele…all the best!!

Richard Crowley

Twin Falls