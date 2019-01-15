Maybe our representatives haven't gotten back to Washington since the Christmas break. They've got their own mouthpiece in Trump the Rump.
They're getting their checks, so why should they care. They get their travel expenses paid for a trip back to Idaho every weekend.
How did Congress manage to govern in the days when air travel wasn't so handy and they had to ride the train. They leave Washington on Friday, go back on Monday, get organized on Tuesday, work on Wednesday and Thursday and home again on Friday, and they get their check every month.
Margaret Burks
Twin Falls
