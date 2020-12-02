 Skip to main content
Letter: Congress should work on clean energy
Letter: Congress should work on clean energy

While life as we know it has changed due to the COVID-19 crisis, we believe in our communities’ resiliency and we are committed to getting back on track, particularly the clean energy industry. Before the COVID-19 crisis, over 3 million Americans worked in clean energy—almost three times as many workers as the fossil fuel industry. Since the pandemic began, nearly half a million clean energy workers have lost their jobs. In Idaho, the clean energy workforce has lost nearly 11% of its workforce.

Senator Crapo and Congress need to work across the aisle to pass commonsense solutions that get our clean energy workers back on the job and build on America’s leadership reducing carbon emissions. I’ve benefitted as an employee of the clean energy industry and feel we will all benefit from a plan that supports clean energy and provides returns through economic prosperity, jobs, innovation, and environmental sustainability.

As elected officials address the COVID-19 pandemic and get America back to work post-election, the decisions they make must create a more resilient economy built for growth. Together, our investment to rebuild the economy can restore America’s economic health and optimism—without sacrificing America’s commitment to drive down carbon emissions.

Brian Lee

Meridian

