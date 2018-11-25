Why is our U.S. Congress sitting on their backsides and failing to act to control the onslaught of illegals entering our borders? President Trump has tried to take action but was deterred by the 9th Circuit Court.
Also, why is the liberal left so critical of the dedicated efforts of ICE? There must be a point where the liberals must realize that our republic cannot endure becoming the repository for the whole world's troubled populations.
There must be an awakening of the oppressed, and they need to act as our forefathers did in 1776 — throw the oppressive tyrants of their respective countries out.
In conclusion, I hereby demand that our U.S. Congress move without delay (immediately, if not sooner) and promulgate effective legislation that will address the onslaught of illegals which, if unchecked, will lead to the demise of our republic.
I urge others to let Congress know that we want action now.
Jim Conder
Filer
