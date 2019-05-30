Last week, I traveled to Washington, D.C., with volunteers representing a coalition of over 50 cancer-fighting organizations for the One Voice Against Cancer Lobby Day. Together, we asked Congress to keep the momentum going and prioritize our nation’s ongoing investment in cutting-edge cancer research.
Everyone knows someone with cancer — whether it is a friend, family or ourselves. There is perhaps no better way for Congress to demonstrate support for the fight against cancer than by funding advancements in research.
In my meetings with my members of Congress, I called on them to make cancer a national priority and provide hope to more than 1.7 million Americans expected to be diagnosed with the disease this year.
Cancer is on the verge of significant new breakthroughs. We are at a point where advancements in research are saving more lives than ever. The National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute have played a key role in virtually every major cancer prevention, detection and treatment discovery.
Continued investments in lifesaving medical research and prevention for diseases like cancer should be a top priority for Congress. We cannot miss this opportunity.
I am asking our Idaho Congressmen to please help fund the fight.
Jayne Runyon
Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
Burley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.