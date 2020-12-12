Letter: Congress failed economics class

Evidently the majority of Congress and Senate failed their Econ classes. You boost the economy from the ground up, not from the upper-middle. If the people have money to spend, they buy products. Stores have to restock shelves. Businesses have to supply more products. Businesses need employees to build the products. Employees have jobs and make money. Employees have money to make their next round of purchases. The economy gets boosted. (From the ground up). Giving the money directly to the business owners does next to nothing to boost the economy as it does nothing to move products.