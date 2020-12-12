 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congress failed economics class
0 comments

Letter: Congress failed economics class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Evidently the majority of Congress and Senate failed their Econ classes. You boost the economy from the ground up, not from the upper-middle. If the people have money to spend, they buy products. Stores have to restock shelves. Businesses have to supply more products. Businesses need employees to build the products. Employees have jobs and make money. Employees have money to make their next round of purchases. The economy gets boosted. (From the ground up). Giving the money directly to the business owners does next to nothing to boost the economy as it does nothing to move products.

Aaron Amos

Burley

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Napolitano wrong on masks and freedom
Letters

Letter: Napolitano wrong on masks and freedom

Letter to the editor: Andrew Napolitano, an elite Fox newsman, argued with force, eloquence and conviction that individual liberty trumps public safety because it is a God given right (and presumably, public safety is not).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News