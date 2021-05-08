 Skip to main content
Letter: Congrats to DAR contest winners
The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution congratulates the winners in three contests for local youth. We are very proud of these outstanding students!

The DAR Good Citizens scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who exemplify dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Students are judged on the basis of an essay, academic achievements, school activities, community service, and letters of recommendation. The chapter winners are: first place, Kendall Whitney, Xavier Charter School; second place, Makenna Kohtz, Valley High; and third place (tie), Madison Cummings, Twin Falls High, and Amanda Elorrieta, Murtaugh High. Other school winners include: Charlotte Brockman, Gooding High; Alexis Skye Gardner, Kimberly High; Kyra Gaytan Kaser, Magic Valley High; Zoey Mitton, Castleford High; Kaity Reineke, Lighthouse Christian; and Mattaya Searle, Oakley High.

In DAR's American History Essay Contest, Kemorale Owens, a homeschooled student, received first-place honors for grade 8 for her essay on “The Boston Massacre.”

In DAR's Junior American Citizens creative expression contests on the theme "The 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment," winners for poster design are: Harper Reichling, Clover Christian, grade 3; Addison Kramer, Clover Christian, grade 4; Lucy Moffitt, Sawtooth Elementary, grade 5; and Kaylee Lierman, homeschooled, grade 7. Postage stamp design winners are: Joseph Demlow, Sawtooth Elementary, grade 5; Jillian Vieu, South Hills Middle, grade 7; and Kemorale Owens, homeschooled, grade 8. Winners in the writing contests are Wren Platt, Sawtooth Elementary, short story, grade 5; and Rachel Vieu, South Hills Middle, poetry, grade 7. All nine students also placed first at the state level, and Platt, Owens and Lierman placed third at the national level for their category and grade levels.

All of these students deserve recognition for their talents and hard work. We also thank the teachers and counselors who helped facilitate these contests.

Diane Greene

Twin Falls

