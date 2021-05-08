Letter: Congrats to DAR contest winners

The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution congratulates the winners in three contests for local youth. We are very proud of these outstanding students!

The DAR Good Citizens scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who exemplify dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Students are judged on the basis of an essay, academic achievements, school activities, community service, and letters of recommendation. The chapter winners are: first place, Kendall Whitney, Xavier Charter School; second place, Makenna Kohtz, Valley High; and third place (tie), Madison Cummings, Twin Falls High, and Amanda Elorrieta, Murtaugh High. Other school winners include: Charlotte Brockman, Gooding High; Alexis Skye Gardner, Kimberly High; Kyra Gaytan Kaser, Magic Valley High; Zoey Mitton, Castleford High; Kaity Reineke, Lighthouse Christian; and Mattaya Searle, Oakley High.

In DAR's American History Essay Contest, Kemorale Owens, a homeschooled student, received first-place honors for grade 8 for her essay on “The Boston Massacre.”