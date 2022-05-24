Letter: Concerns regarding the new buildings in downtown Twin Falls

New buildings in downtown Twin Falls will be an adventure for those of us living here. I appreciate that there will be more apartments available for those who wish to live downtown. I look forward to seeing what businesses will be leasing space at 166 Main. It will be nice to see fresh commercial spaces.

I am concerned about the planned buildings in the parking lot between Shoshone and Hansen Streets and adjacent to Second Avenue South. I read and re-read the article, “Going Up” in Monday’s paper (May 16) several times.

My concerns include:

1. Is there evidence that more commercial space is needed downtown (after 166 Main opens)? There are still vacant buildings on Main Street. Some buildings have items in the store fronts but have not been open for over six years. I guess the owners are paying their taxes and those renting the space are paying their rent.

2. Does the Planning and Zoning/City Council know that we need two more buildings for apartments downtown? Should we find out if the ones at 166 Main are going to be rented before more are built?

3. There will be a “multistory parking structure with parking space for 325 vehicles.” The next sentence reports that “$2 million investment from the Urban Renewal Authority, 100 of the parking spaces will be for public use.” Will the public spaces be free to the public, or will there be a fee if we wish to park in the parking structure? Will the renters be charged for parking or will their apartment fees include parking? It seems to me that finding parking in the parking lot between Hansen and Idaho Streets (adjacent to Second Ave South) in the future will be more difficult.

Thank you to all the businesses who are currently downtown and to those in the future.

Mary Ann Gilmore

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0