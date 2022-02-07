 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Common Sense & Consideration in Short Supply

Common Sense & Consideration in short supply

We have been dealing with this for 2 years now and still cannot seem to grasp the importance of Social Distancing, Wearing a Mask or Sheltering in Place. Seems to me that too many just don’t care. Kroger Stores actually plays a spiel about how ‘we all need to keep our communities safe’ going on about how all store employees, associates and food vendors will wear a mask. We guess what? 90% choose to not wear a mask. Both unsettling and confusing because we know the honor system does not work. Never has and never will. Shame on Kroger stores and the mask-less people inside.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

