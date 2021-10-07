Letter: Committed to Sustainable Beef Production

With climate change being a hot topic, Idahoans should know cattle ranchers, like me, are dedicated to caring for the land and our animals every day.

Sustainability is central to everything we do on our ranch. We regularly monitor our pastures to ensure they receive the right amount of grazing and rest. Grasslands remove carbon from the atmosphere, storing it in the soil and our grazing practices accelerate the carbon storage process, increase the soil’s capacity to hold water and reduce erosion.

By utilizing cover crops in conjunction with livestock grazing on cultivated farm ground, we are improving soil health by increasing organic matter and soil microbe activity. In addition, our cattle upcycle crop residue such as corn stalks and grain stubble, converting it into nutrient rich beef.

My family takes great pride in knowing we’re providing consumers with high-quality protein in the most sustainable way and have for over 100 years.

Consumers should feel good about eating beef, knowing it’s produced on ranches just like ours, by people just like us, across Idaho and America.

