Kudos to Council for sidewalk decision
I would like to commend the Twin Falls City Council on their recent decision to expand sidewalks around some schools. As a member of the Twin Falls City Traffic Safety Commission, I can attest that it is often difficult to make safety recommendations with little funding available. The council went out of their way and will raise taxes next year within the foregone amount not exceeding the tax limits set by Idaho Code.
The city usually does not build sidewalks (because developers are supposed to do that), nor do they touch the foregone amount. Since market forces have not driven developers and land owners around schools to produce sidewalks, the local government has stepped in with the money for the projects.
This may come at a difficult time as the city may be asking for more money for a new firehouse and rec center, the county for a new jail, and the school district for a supplemental levy. The voters will have to decide if the sacrifice is worth it.
However, for now the city budgets $770,000 for the new sidewalks. Investment in the safety of our children is worthy of our tax dollars. Thankfully, safety does come first.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
Our president does not represent the US
What in the world is going on? We have a Russian agent as our president. This obese draft dodger, with his little mouth and hands, is trying to tear apart our country. Congress sits there and does nothing.
I have watched presidents from F.D.R. to the present-day, and this is the worst president and Congress in the history of the United States that I have ever seen. This includes the representatives from Idaho who don’t have the guts to stand up and say “This is wrong!”
People need to put down their phones and start paying attention to what is going on in our country.
I watched the farce in Helsinki as our president held a secret meeting with our enemy, the Russian president; then stand in front of the world and give the Russians permission to act any way they want in our country; call Russia our friend and our allies enemies; call the Russian president strong and powerful and believe every word he said; then call our intelligence services wrong.
Once back in the U.S., the president started his campaign of misinformation, lies and outrageous claims to distract the American people from what he did in Helsinki. Now the president is threatening to shut down the government if he doesn’t get his wall.
Frump Trump is like a 12-year-old spoiled fat boy who throws a fit if he doesn’t get his way. Frump Trump is not playing with a full deck and half a six-pack. We need to get this man back to his job as the bankrupt king.
I could go on and on, but there is a limit on the amount of words I am allowed to write.
God bless the United States.
John Scarlett
Gooding
Suggestions for gun violence
July has been a great month. We have not had to read about school shootings this past July. Why? The schools are closed.
Idahoans refuse to adapt common sense measures to limit gun proliferation and violence. I support one rifle and one handgun per person between the ages of 30 and 60. I do not support the current policy of allowing unlimited amounts of weapons for ages 18 and over. It is not responsible in a civilized society.
A solution to gun violence and school shootings would be to not allow weapons in schools and surrounding areas. All middle and high schools should have metal detectors and security as do all airports. Without metal detectors and security, violence will only be absent if the schools are shut down — as we have in July.
Dr. James Fabe
Sun Valley
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
John,
We will either must go to a 5% option tax or do without some of the things you mentioned. We’ve been through this option tax before, we found you have quite an expense collecting it and don’t see any benefit until about 5%.
Don’t buy the song and dance from the politicians that it is only 2-3%.
Additional property tax is going to be very unpopular as most property owners didn’t want this growth, in fact warned against it. I don’t think the property owner can take much more. They aren’t likely to vote for any new bonds etc.
The option tax must be set up so even the new comers help, and big business. Only fair way. Everyone who shops here helps pay the bill, not just the property owners.
We’ll lose some business. Some people drive clear from Sun Valley to Twin Falls to shop, it’s the principle of the thing.
The bill on the new Jail is going to be breath taking. Prepare for it.
As much against the option tax as I am, I don’t see another way.
Weather we wanted the growth or not, we have it and will have to handle it.
The way the world is now, I think we’ll always have Refugee’s and Illegal Aliens fleeing here to escape death or starvation. We live in a great Country, everyone wants to come here. They can help pay the bill.
Danny
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.