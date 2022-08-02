 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Coming to a legislature near us … Thoughtcrime!

It may be 38 years later than George Orwell’s prediction in his novel 1984 of government control over what people can say or think, but the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to regulate reproduction is spawning some truly Orwellian statutes.

South Carolina is leading the Big Brother parade with S.1373, a bill which would outlaw providing information over the internet or telephone that could be deemed assistance for women to terminate their pregnancies. The bill, handcrafted by the National Right to Life Committee would restrict websites and internet hosts (including anyone who posts to the internet) from sharing information that might influence someone to consider an abortion.

Idaho’s radical right legislature is sure to take notice. Over several recent sessions they’ve already passed nearly word-for-word legislation crafted by the conservative, corporate-beholding American Legislative Exchange Council . Now the NRLC bill comes as a welcome addition to their ALEC-inspired docket.

It may soon become illegal, not to mention unprofitable to speak and write what you consider the truth. Legislators are readying, 1984-style, their online “ear trumpets” to monitor what we “Proles” are writing and saying.

Rick L. Davis

Pocatello 

