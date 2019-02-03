Looking for something new to do? How about checking out a bunch of old stuff? For fifty years, the Twin Falls County Historical Society has operated the museum located in the Union School building at Curry.
Some items such as butter churns, kraut cutters, wood tools or farm equipment you may have used or seen at Grandmother's. You may have visited the Rogerson or Perrine Hotels or remember Harold Gerber, Holly Houfburg and the Buckaroo Band who are represented in displays. You can look through books of Bisbee photos or find local histories about Diamondfield Jack, Rock Creek, Rogerson and other places in the county. Around the school house, there are five additional outbuildings packed with exhibits. With the restoration of the auxiliary display building in 2017, we now are able to allow public access to previously unavailable exhibit space.
We have sponsored field trips to various local points of historical interest such as Milner Dam, Salmon Dam, Hagerman Fossil Beds, the Rock Creek area and more. We also have speakers and events at the museum such as “History Day.” Need a unique space for your family reunion? You can host a picnic with a ton of conversation starters behind the Union School Building on the shaded lawn.
We have an excellent base of volunteers who provide tours for school children and groups as well as maintain the collection. There is no admission charge, and the museum will remain open noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday — only closing during severe weather.
The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum has much we’d like to show you. We are very grateful for the support of the county, local foundations and community.
Twin Falls County Historical Society
Steve Westphal
Alex Kunkel
Doug Lincoln
Teresa Sept
Gary Kaufman
Andrew Vawser
Laurie Warren
