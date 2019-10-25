Congratulations to the Times-News for the recent, outstanding two-part series on the scope and size of addiction problems and solutions presented in the Sunday paper.
As past owner of New Hope sober living house — formerly the port of Hope, I was well informed by the articles about the growing size of arrests in various cities in the Magic Valley. The in-depth explanation of how Drug Court gave offenders a chance to be educated and to be put through a rehabilitation program involving all aspects of the criminal justice and rehabilitation system was very enlightening. I have interviewed successful graduates from this program who indicated it provided them a complete positive change in their lives.
The crisis program, recovery in motion, TARe and other resources show how much involvement to provide solutions was given. If an offender can participate in these programs, it costs about $5 per day instead of $55 per day for incarceration.
Through state and federal action, I note that the new laws and lawsuits against the pharmaceutical companies are helping eliminate the size of the opiate crisis. My hope is that future political will at the federal and state levels will eliminate the volume of the drugs being brought into this country by the Norco drug traffickers from other countries. Creating border security at both the southern and northern borders should help. Passing laws that will provide for legal immigration only and stop illegal immigration should help. We have a tremendous addiction problem in all parts of our country but a strong political, will fueled by public opinion, can solve this problem.
Again, hats off to the Times-News for providing in-depth coverage of the substance abuse problem in Magic Valley.
Dave Davis
Kimberly
