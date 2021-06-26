 Skip to main content
Letter: Clover Christian School thanks estate donor
Letter: Clover Christian School thanks estate donor

We here at Clover Lutheran Church and School are so very grateful, we are so very thankful, we have been blessed by God and by Karla Meier. Karla died in 2019. Karla attended Clover Lutheran Church and School. It was here that Karla came to know Jesus Christ was her Savior.

She had chosen that a large portion of her estate would go to Clover Christian School. Karla knew how important it is that a young child come to know Jesus at an early age. Our mission here at Clover Christian School is to bring the message of Jesus to as many children as possible. Karla and so many other people through our annual Oktoberfest and individual donations have blessed our School throughout the years. Matthew 28:19--God says --Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the Name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost. Karla chose to obey this commandment. Karla chose to give all she had to ensure that our mission at Clover will continue. Clover says Thank You Karla Meier -all the students that ever attended Clover Thank You. All those who believe that Jesus Christ is their Savior --Thank You. All those currently attending Clover School-Say Thank You Karla Meier -You have blessed us and God has blessed us.

Terry Gartner

Clover

