Letter: Clean Energy Week was important
Letter: Clean Energy Week was important

As a lifelong Idahoan, I’m thankful to Governor Brad Little for issuing an official proclamation recognizing September 20-24 as National Clean Energy Week in Idaho. Investing in an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy—including emerging clean energy technologies in natural gas and nuclear as well as renewables like wind and solar —is critical to protecting our natural resources while spurring job creation and economic development.

Idaho’s clean and renewable energy industry supports thousands of local jobs for hardworking Idahoans while supporting growth across our economy. Particularly as we work to overcome the hardships and challenges of the past year and a half, maintaining momentum in developing our homegrown clean energy resources will be critical to the wellbeing of our local businesses, economies, and communities.

National Clean Energy Week is a good reminder of why it is so important for us to continue working together—Republicans and Democrats alike—to support smart policy solutions that create jobs, spur growth, and help us reach our full clean energy potential. While we’ve come a long way, there’s still much work left to do to build a stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable economy for future generations.

Sen. C. Scott Grow

Eagle

