Letter: Christianity under attack

Our Constitutional Republic, which created the greatest nation in the history of the world, is under massive attack. The attack is by Marxists/Socialists secular humanists who are forcing their anti-Christian agenda on America. This in response to Marxist's Communist Manifesto which stated that religion (the Judeo/Christian religion) was the opiate of the people and must be destroyed!
In 1831, French jurist, Alexis de Tocqueville visited the United States. He found the greatness of America was due to the flaming righteousness being preached from the pulpits of America's churches. In 1892, the US Supreme Court said that the United States was “emphatically” a Christian nation. Much preaching today is about social justice, not the word of God from the Holy Bible. Christians don't become Communists, but Marxists have become pastors and ministers.
The attack on our Christian heritage has escalated. In 1962 and 1963, the Supreme Court removed prayer and Bible study from public schools. The moral decline has been been very evident.
The Supreme Court ruled to remove the 10 Commandments from public buildings and parks. They are a large part of our nation's heritage and the basis for all our secular laws. The Court's decision to allow the killing of the unborn with abortion violates one of those 10 Commandments. The Ten Commandments are displayed right over where the judges sit.
We now witness the destruction of the lives and statutes of our Founding Fathers who sacrificed much to declare our independence and win the Revolutionary War. There is an attack on The pledge of Allegiance and The National Anthem. The attack on the traditional family and the destruction of traditional morality. Everyone is called racists for opposing the economic and cultural destruction of America.
We must restore our Constitutional Republic and our Judeo/Christian heritage if our liberty and independence are to survive!
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp