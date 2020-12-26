Letter: Christianity is under attack

The birth of Jesus Christ is the reason for Christmas. Christianity is under severe attack today! America was founded largely by Christians who escaped oppressive dictators in Europe and the State Church of England. They denied religious freedom as exists in many communist nations today. Until 1962, the Supreme Court ruled that we were a Christian nation. They removed prayer and Bible study from public schools in 1962 and 1963.

Our Founding Fathers, while members of different church denominations, had common Christian religious beliefs which run like golden threads through the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. These self-evident truths common to most religions includes; A respect for a Creator as Supreme Power in the universe; Obedience to a moral code such as The Ten Commandments; Responsibility of mankind towards his fellow man (The Golden Rule) and charity; Belief in life after death and a judgment in the next life. The Founders wanted Christian religion, morality and knowledge taught in schools.