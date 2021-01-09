 Skip to main content
Letter: Children send Christmas cards to Magic Valley inmates
Letter: Children send Christmas cards to Magic Valley inmates

For the second-year, area churches and schools helped the Magic Valley Chaplains organization provide a Christmas card for all the inmates in our area. Barry Knoblich said over 400 cards were colored with a note of encouragement sharing Christ's message of love and Hope. It’s a difficult time for the incarcerated during the holidays, and the cards show they are remembered. We want to thank the children and teachers from the Twin Falls Reformed Church, Amazing Grace Fellowship, Saint Edwards School and the Twin Falls Christian Academy for the work on these beautiful cards.

Quote from Sergeant Bingham: "I just wanted to pass on to you how happy all the inmates were to receive the Christmas cards! It really made the day for the inmates to get those and they were so very thankful and happy! Thank you so much to everyone that makes this possible and all the time MVC put in to help the inmates."

Some examples of the cards are shared on the Magic Valley Chaplain website at mvchaplains.com.

Blessings,

Magic Valley Chaplains Director

Barry Knoblich

Twin Falls

