Too many children suffer abuse and neglect at the hands of parents and caretakers who should be nurturing them instead. The Idaho Children’s Trust Fund is making a difference in preventing abuse and neglect before it happens, but we need awareness and support for this to continue.
We often seen the horrific stories of abuse and neglect on the news, but the efforts of the numerous organizations supported by the trust fund show hope that through awareness, education and continued support from the community, we can make a difference in the lives of children.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To support those efforts, the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund has been encouraging everyone to support the prevention of child abuse and neglect by painting their thumbnail blue and challenging others to do the same on their social networks. Please help us raise awareness.
Abby Greenfield
College of Southern Idaho
Head Start/Early Head Start
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.