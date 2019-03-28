Try 3 months for $3
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Too many children suffer abuse and neglect at the hands of parents and caretakers who should be nurturing them instead. The Idaho Children’s Trust Fund is making a difference in preventing abuse and neglect before it happens, but we need awareness and support for this to continue.

We often seen the horrific stories of abuse and neglect on the news, but the efforts of the numerous organizations supported by the trust fund show hope that through awareness, education and continued support from the community, we can make a difference in the lives of children.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. To support those efforts, the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund has been encouraging everyone to support the prevention of child abuse and neglect by painting their thumbnail blue and challenging others to do the same on their social networks. Please help us raise awareness.

Abby Greenfield

College of Southern Idaho

Head Start/Early Head Start

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments