Letter: Chenele puts in the effort

With Laurie Lickley vacating her House District 24-A seat due to redistricting, Kimberly's Chenele Dixon has filed to run for the vacant position.

I've known Chenele for many years - mostly through our involvement with the Twin Falls Republican Central Committee, our annual Lincoln Day banquet, and our booth at the Twin Falls County Fair.

I'm not sure we have a member who puts in more time and effort than Chenele to insure we can continue to promote - and keep - the conservative values we hold so dear here in the Magic Valley.

I know Chenele will work very hard to maintain the trust you show in her by voting for her.

Rob Lundgren

Twin Falls

