 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Chenele puts in the effort

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

With Laurie Lickley vacating her House District 24-A seat due to redistricting, Kimberly's Chenele Dixon has filed to run for the vacant position.

I've known Chenele for many years - mostly through our involvement with the Twin Falls Republican Central Committee, our annual Lincoln Day banquet, and our booth at the Twin Falls County Fair.

I'm not sure we have a member who puts in more time and effort than Chenele to insure we can continue to promote - and keep - the conservative values we hold so dear here in the Magic Valley.

I know Chenele will work very hard to maintain the trust you show in her by voting for her.

Rob Lundgren

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods. As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. 

Letter: COVID isn't finished

Letter: COVID isn't finished

Letter: A recent headline published in the Times-News stated that, at the international level, "COVID isn't finished." In this moment of crisis, we’ve got help as much as we can, wherever we can.

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Letter: Biden’s Supreme Court Picks

Letter: Some of my fellow conservatives are clutching their pearls and accusing President Biden of racial discrimination for declaring that he would pick a black woman to fill the seat vacated by Justice Breyer. Those who pay attention to history know that a similar situation presented itself to President Reagan.

Letter: Stop eating animals

Letter: If you’re concerned about all the botched slaughters at Ida-Beef, stop eating animals and opt for vegan meat and other tasty vegan foods. As long as humans view animals as commodities, widespread suffering is destined to continue. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News