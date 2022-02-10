 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Chenele Dixon will work hard for us

When I first met Chenele Dixion she was hard at work serving and managing at a Republican Committee Event. When I was informed that Chenele was running for a seat in the Idaho Legislature I thought, "good she will work hard for us!" I have since spent time serving with Chenele as a member of the Idaho Republic Women. She works hard for what she believes in and is a servant to God and Country. I have no doubt she will make a difference in the Idaho Legislature. #DixonForIdaho #PositivelyIdaho #ProLife

Julie Koyle

Filer

