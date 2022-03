Chenele Dixon will uphold the Second Amendment

I am an avid believer in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, that is the reason I am supporting Chenele Dixon in her bid for the Idaho House of Representatives. I know her to be a gun owner and a member of the NRA. She is someone who believes in protecting these rights and I am confident she will vote to protect my guns when she is elected. Please join me in voting for Chenele Dixon in the May 17 Primary election.