Letter: Chenele Dixon is a candidate that will help our community grow

Chenele Dixon is a truly exceptional candidate that will ensure our values are fought for and protected, which is why she has my vote for District 24, Seat A.

Idaho, and the Magic Valley in particular, is a beacon of conservative politics in the United States. It’s taken a lot of work to get us here. It will also take a lot of work to maintain that position and Chenele Dixon is the candidate to do that for us.

As a father, one of the biggest issues for me is the education of my children. Chenele Dixon will promote Parental Rights in education, making those with the most at stake in the game, the ones with the biggest voice. Extreme ideologies should have no place in our schools. She will work hard to help strengthen our education system.

As our community continues to grow, we need a candidate that will put our fundamental values first. Chenele Dixon is a candidate that will help us manage this growth, while protecting what makes Idaho great.

Let’s continue to build on Idaho’s success. Please, join me in my vote for Chenele Dixon on November 8th.

Trevor Misseldine

Gooding