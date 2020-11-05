Letter: Cheers and jeers to Twin Falls City Council

CHEERS to councilmen Craig Hawkins, Shawn Barigar, Greg Lanting and Ruth Pierce for listening to our health care experts and favoring a mask mandate for Twin Falls, for truly caring about citizens in our community who may become seriously ill or die from Covid, who care about our hospitals becoming overwhelmed with patients. I can’t thank you enough.

JEERS to councilwomen Suzanne Hawkins and Nikki Boyd for disregarding the pleas of our doctors for a mask mandate because, I guess, you’re more knowledgeable about these issues.

Councilwoman Boyd, how can you expect others to take personal responsibility in matters of public health when you did nothing to limit the number of people at the meeting, as ordered by Gov. Little? Your mayor doesn’t take personal responsibility, either, when wearing a mask under her nose. What kind of leadership is that?

Maybe Suzanne Hawkins and Nikki Boyd should be put in charge of St. Luke’s. They could do away with masks in the surgical suites because, according to their non-medical expertise, masks don’t work.

