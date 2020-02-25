Letter: Checking in on lovable scamp lawmakers

Time to check in on those lovable scamps, our Republican state legislature. Let's see what's up, raise the sales tax again, check. Affect our local services by freezing property taxes, check. House Republicans on the Education committee throwing out the Education Standards, check. Same Republicans walking out on a presentation for a small funding to help teachers help our children with emotional, social problems to lower youth suicide rate, check. Waving their fear mongering divisive anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion flags, check. Waiting for the pro-gun flag, check, but about all that is left is to legalize minors conceal carrying in schools.

We can ease property tax burdens in many ways, some proposed by the Dems. Another way is to pass the initiative that raises slightly taxes on businesses and those making over $250K per year to fund education. We can ease property taxes and fund education, pre-K through college, by getting rid of 75% of the exemptions to our sales tax. That would add over a billion dollars in revenue per year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Election day is getting closer. Let's change out some of these lovable scamps for legislators who care about our health care, better wages, fairer taxation, and our children's education.

Dallas Chase

Boise

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0