Your lead editorial of August 22, "With number like these, Idaho should be worried," has strong points to make. I agree fully with the call for expanded pre-school availability as one way to to ground our children in the building blocks of literacy. From the earliest age, our kids need regular and systematic engagement in using and responding to good language.
As a recently retired high school teacher and as a former college professor and administrator, I also call for an end to four-day school weeks. Because free time is an easy sell, it ironically is often the faculty/staff and administrators who do the most to institute and keep their three-day weekends. The four-day week denies our students valuable class-time and works to reduce time teachers can use for review, re-teaching and enrichment.
We should be about exploring ways and means to get our students in school for more time, not less. Too often the pitch is made that online programmed learning somehow compensates for the shorter school week. In my experience, online formats simply do not deliver the value of face-to-face exchange of ideas and discussions between students and teachers and cannot be seen as sufficiently compensating for the lack of a fifth day of classroom interaction. It is a glib dodge to assert otherwise.
Our local political culture makes it easier to do anything touted as "cost-cutting." However, we cannot constantly cut, scrimp and deny funding, and then react with panicked indignation that our public schools "aren't working."
If public education is indeed valuable to us, then we should be willing to bear the costs necessary to provide a truly qualitative resource for our communities. Trying to do it all forever "on the cheap" only buys us what we pay for.
Grenville Day
Twin Falls
