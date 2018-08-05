Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As the rich get richer and working people struggle financially, resentment grows and creates instability in our country. The wealthy are skilled at protecting their assets and privileges by dividing their opposition into fighting each other.

Resentment increases inequality and is not a solution to anything.

Instability may lead to economic depression or even to war. But government — national, state,and local — has the power to make changes. Health care and quality education should not be privileges reserved for the wealthy. We must direct them to make such changes. And soon.

Change must happen — our future depends on it. Without change, our great state of Idaho will remain at the bottom of many rankings. We and our children deserve better.

Each of us can improve our country and our lives by learning about the candidates who are putting themselves forth for political office. Don’t just vote a straight party ticket because “that’s what I’ve always done.” Take time to listen to candidates’ words and to check into their past actions. Look at their websites; ask questions. Know that powerful interests are trying to maintain their power by manipulating your thinking.

Consider this: Idaho Democrats have some experienced, smart, caring, hard-working candidates such as Paulette Jordan for governor, Jill Humble for secretary of state, Cindy Wilson for superintendent of schools, Deborah Silver for legislator and Aaron Swisher for Congress.

You know change is needed so listen, think, be brave and vote for positive choices. You can register to vote when you go to the polls on Nov. 6.

Betty Slifer

Filer

0
2
0
0
0

Load comments