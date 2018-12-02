Once again, it's that time of year when New Hope Transition Center is in need of blankets. We are very thankful for the blankets that we have received in the past, but there is always need.
We have twin beds and will accept good used blankets, as well as new.
The men here want to wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas.
Kenneth Cordier
Twin Falls
