Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Once again, it's that time of year when New Hope Transition Center is in need of blankets. We are very thankful for the blankets that we have received in the past, but there is always need.

We have twin beds and will accept good used blankets, as well as new.

The men here want to wish everyone a very happy and safe Christmas.

Kenneth Cordier

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments