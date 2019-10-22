Randy Stapilus argues that the Census Bureau's practice of counting incarcerated people as residents of the legislative district may be unfair to voters who don't live near a large prison, but that that injustice is probably balanced out by other census quirks elsewhere —"Stapilus: Census, prisons, and redistricting," Southern Idaho Times-News, Oct 14.
I think this misses the point of the census. The Census Bureau has some complicated rules, to be sure, but the idea is to come up with the most accurate way to count everyone once, only once, and in the correct place. For example, as this country has evolved, it has changed where students and the overseas military have been counted. But the idea of counting incarcerated people as residents of the prison location is an historical anachronism that predates state legislative redistricting, predates our high rates of incarceration and even predates the Idaho statute that declares "For the purpose of voting, no person shall be deemed to have gained or lost a residence … while kept at any state institution at public expense.” — Idaho § 34-405.
It's too late for the Census Bureau to change how it counts incarcerated people in the 2020 census, but there is still time for the Idaho legislature to fix a flaw in the 2020 census that will count more than 8,000 Idahoans in the wrong place.
Peter Wagner, Executive Director
Prison Policy Initiative
Easthampton, Massachusetts
