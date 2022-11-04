Letter: Celebrating Hollister means celebrating a community that cares

As a Hollister resident, mom to Hollister Elementary School students, and the HES booster club treasurer, I am passionate about this town and our school.

This summer, when we discovered our school was at risk of closing, we gathered together to find the support we needed to ensure this threat to our town doesn't surface again. As a booster club, we want to give a very special thank you to the people who showed up at the school board meeting when the board voted to open Hollister this year. The large turnout at the school board meeting was a testament to how many people support our school. It's our job now as a community to continue to tell that story repeatedly so we cannot be forgotten.

This school services so many underserved children and community members already. This school provides a gathering place for people to come to celebrate our community and teaches the children how to be involved and give back. It's a gift to watch people show up over and over again to fill those needs.

So here is a big thank you to the community, county commissioners, and businesses that showed up to fight for our school at the school board meeting and then to those who celebrated with us at our first school and community parade last month. I'm grateful the Filer School Board listened to the voices of parents, students, and staff. Your vote to keep things open means so much to our community.

The community needs the school. The district needs the school. Hollister provides an opportunity for children to have smaller class sizes. We're celebrating that Hollister Elementary School is open this year, and we hope to be here for many years.

Gratefully,

Erin Callen

Twin Falls