 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Celebrating Hollister means celebrating a community that cares

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

As a Hollister resident, mom to Hollister Elementary School students, and the HES booster club treasurer, I am passionate about this town and our school.

This summer, when we discovered our school was at risk of closing, we gathered together to find the support we needed to ensure this threat to our town doesn't surface again. As a booster club, we want to give a very special thank you to the people who showed up at the school board meeting when the board voted to open Hollister this year. The large turnout at the school board meeting was a testament to how many people support our school. It's our job now as a community to continue to tell that story repeatedly so we cannot be forgotten.

This school services so many underserved children and community members already. This school provides a gathering place for people to come to celebrate our community and teaches the children how to be involved and give back. It's a gift to watch people show up over and over again to fill those needs.

People are also reading…

So here is a big thank you to the community, county commissioners, and businesses that showed up to fight for our school at the school board meeting and then to those who celebrated with us at our first school and community parade last month. I'm grateful the Filer School Board listened to the voices of parents, students, and staff. Your vote to keep things open means so much to our community.

The community needs the school. The district needs the school. Hollister provides an opportunity for children to have smaller class sizes. We're celebrating that Hollister Elementary School is open this year, and we hope to be here for many years.

Gratefully,

Erin Callen

Twin Falls

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Idaho the poster child

Letter: Let's keep Idaho the safe place where you would want to raise a good Idaho family. Vote Tuesday November 8th and help guard Idaho's future.

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: Let there be light

Letter: If anything the last 6 months has confirmed, it’s that Trump was and is a very corrupt man who represents lawlessness and disregard of the principles of our Democracy and its Constitution.

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Letter: This election is too important to just vote for an “R.” Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News