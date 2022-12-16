Letter: Celebrating Christmas and religious freedom

We are very blessed to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and reflect upon His life and mission to atone for our sins.

This became a unique country where we are free to dream, free to act and free to mold our own destiny. Many immigrants came to America to have religious freedom. We did not have religious freedom until after the War of 1812.

We were founded as a Christian nation. Almost all of the Founding Fathers were Christians. We must thank them for their sacrifices. They pledged their lives, their fortunes and sacred honor as they declared independence from tyrannical England. Many did lose their lives, their families and their fortunes for the cause of liberty. Today, our Christian heritage is under attack by secular humanists.

What a blessing it is to live in this Constitutional Republic where we have individual liberties and freedom. America has unique exceptionalism in four ways:

We were founded as a mostly protestant religious foundation because the Pilgrims believed in individual church government. This was a “congregation” structure; a “bottom up” structure.

The U.S. has “Common Law.” This existed in the Germanic Tribes and passed this tradition on to the English, who passed it on to the pilgrims. It is entirely grounded in Old and New Testament scriptures. NO other nation on earth, except England, has common law.

Private Property with written titles and deeds. In America, this was placed into law with the Land Ordinance of 1785.

A free market economy is the basis of our nation’s prosperity. After the pilgrims ditched socialism, the colony had vast agriculture surpluses. Socialism always results in the loss of individual liberty. Death and slavery are the result.

May we remember the blessings of living in America. We should celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas. Have a Happy New Year!

Adrian Arp

Filer