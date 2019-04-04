I have pondered writing this letter and decided to go ahead.
By granting the approval for the building of the hotel on the rim a precedent has been set. I recognize that growth is inevitable — I hope it will be well-managed. I am not against additional hotels, but I am shocked and dismayed at the City Council's approval of building a nearly 60-foot-behemoth on the canyon rim at the entrance to our city.
Approving this hotel lays the groundwork for more hotels from Rock Creek to the west to Shoshone Falls to the east. Many may not be aware, but there is property for sale on the canyon rim in front of IHOP and Best Buy, so be prepared for it. Furthermore, the design of the west mall was specifically approved with no windows or signs on the canyon side to try to make the structures blend in better than glass, bright lights and bright colors.
I also disagree with one of the council members when she said, "Half of the people in this room will be happy with our decision, and half will be disappointed." I believe a majority of the people in attendance at the meeting were against, as well as 49 of the 50 letters written.
While the mayor recused himself from the discussion and vote, he did send a letter to the council, as well. His was the one letter approving the project. So in effect, even though his vote was not on the record, there were five votes for and two against.
Last, I believe the council did not listen to the people. If you believe as I do, please remember to vote accordingly when the council members come up for election.
Pam Woods
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.