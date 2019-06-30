{{featured_button_text}}
This is the United States of America. English is the only national language. It is utterly preposterous for a presidential candidate to speak in any language other than English.

It is the responsibility of every foreigner here to assimilate as an American and learn to speak English. The only people who should be allowed to vote are U.S. citizens who speak English. If people want to speak Spanish, then they should move to any of the many Spanish-speaking countries there are everywhere.

Why are foreigners coming to the USA and not wanting to become English-speaking Americans?

For these candidates to speak a foreign language, they are completely disrespecting true American U.S. citizens. These candidates are demonstrating an anti-American attitude. They should be disqualified immediately.

Aaron Amos

Burley

