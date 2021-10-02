 Skip to main content
Letter: Canceled plans
Letter: Canceled plans

For the most, I don’t care about Twin Falls. But I have friends in Twin Falls I do care about. I had hoped to visit them last summer and, in doing so, spend some money in Idaho. But I’ve abandoned my plans; why put myself at additional risk?

The easiest thing in the world is to blame someone else for your problems. It doesn’t matter to me if your businesses survive. It doesn’t matter to me which science you believe in. It doesn’t matter to me what idiots you vote for. What matters now is how you adapt. After all, evolution doesn’t care what you believe.

Martin Neunzert

Ogden, Utah

