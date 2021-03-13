 Skip to main content
Letter: Camas County correction
Letter: Camas County correction

Thank you for the Ghost Towns of Camas County article (Curious Mind 3/9). However I wish the writer would have done more research prior to writing. The settlers did not use the camas bulbs for food, the Bannock and Shoshoni Tribes used the bulb as a sustaining food source. The settlers in the area did their best to destroy the plant to rid the area of the Natives, hence the Bannock War. Hill City was home to much more than grain elevators and a train turn around. This town was the largest sheep shipping hob in the West for many years. The railroad was originally engineered to go through Soldier, BUT an unscrupulous land owner bribed the railroad to move the line to it's present position. That area at the time was a swampy, not so conducive to railroad building, area. Soldier would have been much easier to build through. Note: My family purchased property in the Hill City area in 1900 and owns that property to this day.

Terry Ruby

Gooding

