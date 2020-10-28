 Skip to main content
Letter: Calling out the cavalry for this election
Letter: Calling out the cavalry for this election

The hundreds of thousands who had the compassion, common sense and critical thinking to vote for the Medicaid Expansion.

The Cult of Trump GOP is a mess from top to bottom. Our federal delegation of four has aided and abetted his every move. Whatever whim of the day he is tweeting, they are in lock step with him. Our state and local party officials waste time and our tax dollars on anti-LGBTQ issues, anti-women issues and anti-civil rights issues while property tax relief, infrastructure and other issues we care about are ignored. Time to get off the militia and gun issues and on to our bread and butter issues.

We care about education pre-K through college, adequate affordable health care for all, fair taxation for all which includes the rich and corporations, a living wage, ending this pandemic, the unemployed and the hungry.

Until we voters fully embrace common sense, critical thinking and compassion, we will have the crumbs left after the Republican Party takes care of Trump, the rich, and the corporations.

I hope you have voted/vote like you life depends on it because it does.

Dallas Chase

Boise

