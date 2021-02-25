Letter: By smart about energy

I hope that we have all learned what happens when we are solely relaying on "green energy." What we saw in Texas this weekend, can happen to us in Idaho. Times-News article celebrated the proposed wind farm that will stretch from Jerome to Paul, and our legislator wants to demolish hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River. So what's left to provide electricity to the public? Idaho Power boast about supporting "green power," instead of supporting natural gas power or nuclear energy. Gas and nuclear provides reliable and "cheap" energy, that would not cost billions of dollars and provide barely enough energy to keep us from freezing in the winter. Let's be smart about this, and use energy that is plentiful, reliable, and safe.