To the people of Twin Falls: Do not buy any foreign products. Look for the American product. I know it will be a tough thing to do, but let's us bring back U.S.A. products and keep us building and making our own.
Pants, shirts, socks, belts — no more Chinese products, no more products from Mexico. Buy only our stuff and stop making these so-called Senators and Congress richer by the minute and get the rest of our factories back here.
Keep our great men and women working toward a better life for all. Buy America.
Dave Keillor
Twin Falls
