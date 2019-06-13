{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

To the people of Twin Falls: Do not buy any foreign products. Look for the American product. I know it will be a tough thing to do, but let's us bring back U.S.A. products and keep us building and making our own.

Pants, shirts, socks, belts — no more Chinese products, no more products from Mexico. Buy only our stuff and stop making these so-called Senators and Congress richer by the minute and get the rest of our factories back here.

Keep our great men and women working toward a better life for all. Buy America.

Dave Keillor

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments