The primary function of government is to protect life and property. However, now liberal socialists want to provide cradle-to-the-grave benefits but oppose building a border wall to stop illegal aliens from coming into our country. Some of illegals are criminals that murder, rape, assault, bring in diseases and do not assimilate. They are costing taxpayers billions of dollars for prisons, medical treatments, schools, housing, etc. A national emergency exists.
Annually, 1.2 million legal immigrants and an estimated 500,000 illegal aliens come into the U.S. Unless this is stopped, we will have demographic disaster in a couple decades. We will become a third-world nation.
Many great civilizations have disappeared, not from invading armies, but internal socialism. The pattern is shockingly similar. Before their collapse, all showed a decline in spiritual and moral values and personal responsibility of their citizens. These civilizations showed symptoms of excessive taxation, bloated bureaucracy, general welfare, controls and regulations affecting prices, production and consumption. Unless reversed by restoring pro-constitutional limitations on government, the United States will be destroyed.
Daily, we see Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals,” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan), being promoted by liberal socialists and much of the mainstream media. Alinsky's main rules are: Polarization to divide people, demonization of those opposed to the socialist agenda and deception to use fake news and lies. The end justifies the means. These rules have been the strategy for implementing more socialistic control over our lives.
Our national education has largely adopted the false philosophies of Keynes, Dewey, Freud, Marx and Darwin. An Idaho college civics professor revealed that many freshmen students think that socialism is acceptable. They have not been taught that socialism always destroys freedom.
We must build the wall, stop all immigration and teach the failure of socialism. Consult thenewamerican.com for valuable information.
Adrian Arp
Filer
