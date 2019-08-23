One has to admire Linda Brugger's astonishing optimism. Even Democrats rarely put such faith in the federal government's ability to act so quickly — implementing a licensing program for 150 million people in a year's time.
Set aside her belief that the government can force law-abiding citizens to get licenses before exercising rights protected by the Constitution. I suspect she wouldn't be so enthusiastic about schemes to require licenses for voting, newspaper publishing or consulting with immigration attorneys.
To implement her plan, in an election year no less, Congress would enact the first-ever federal licensing law that includes background checks and red flag provisions. President Trump would sign it. Congress would appropriate billions to establish licensing offices in every county of the country and to hire thousands of employees to staff the offices. Thousands more law enforcement agents would be hired to conduct background checks.
Finally, the feds would persuade all law-abiding gun owners to get licenses. Convincing school shooters to apply for licenses first will be a little more difficult. But let's be optimistic.
The feds will also have to hire a few hundred thousand agents to arrest the millions of gun owners who will defy the attempt to eviscerate their rights. There shouldn't be any problem hiring people willing to storm the homes of angry gun owners to arrest them and confiscate the guns. Will Brugger be the first to apply for the job?
Don Fleming
Pocatello
