Letter: Brugger joins the boogeyman parade

Linda Brugger has jumped whole-heartedly on the Biden diversion train. Admission to that train requires nothing approaching fact but, rather, a fictional litany of generalized and unsubstantiated accusations and reference to President Trump. Beyond failing to define the MAGA diversion, her contention that they want to tear down the framework of government is laughable. Apparently she is blind to the efforts of Democrats to do just that. Old Joe has worked tirelessly signing executive orders that have, among other things, opened America’s southern border to child-sex trafficking, sexual assault of migrants, and fentanyl smuggling with its associated American deaths. He has single-handedly crippled what once was our nation’s energy independence. And now, he wants to illegally assume the power of the legislature to buy votes by forgiving student debt. Added to this is the overarching attitude of divisiveness as a way of moving focus off of his pathetic presidential performance. Democrats think the American people are too stupid to know when they are being duped. Not so.