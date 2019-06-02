{{featured_button_text}}
War crimes should not go unpunished

I just read another wonderful editorial by Jim Jones. The topic “War crimes should not go unpunished” was appropriate for the week following Memorial Day, and again I agree with his view as opposed to my disagreement with nearly everything President Trump does or says.

I found myself saving editorials for my son to read as Jim Jones is knowledgeable on so many issues that matter to me. It would be wonderful if someone with Jim Jones’ intelligence, knowledge and work ethic, as evidenced from his numerous editorials, could have his name on the Republican ballot for president in 2020.

Jeanne Sadler Brown

Gooding

