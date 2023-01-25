LETTER: Bring on more facts about overpopulation

The article about the Ponzi scheme that "Population growth is good" (Froma Harrop, Creators Syndicate, Jan. 21) was outstanding and very, very true.
The analogy that I often use is of the obese person visiting the doctor complaining of high blood pressure, trouble walking and a variety of other ailments. The doctor’s response, "Well, you have a lot of tissue to take care of so you need to eat more!!"
I very much appreciate this article and we need to see more honest, factual information about the truly frightening and global scale of overpopulation.
Dr. Dave Makings
Professor Emeritus, College of Southern Idaho
Kimberly