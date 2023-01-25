LETTER: Bring on more facts about overpopulation

The article about the Ponzi scheme that "Population growth is good" (Froma Harrop, Creators Syndicate, Jan. 21) was outstanding and very, very true.

The analogy that I often use is of the obese person visiting the doctor complaining of high blood pressure, trouble walking and a variety of other ailments. The doctor’s response, "Well, you have a lot of tissue to take care of so you need to eat more!!"