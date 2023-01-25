 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Bring on more facts about overpopulation

Letter to the editor

STK

The article about the Ponzi scheme that "Population growth is good" (Froma Harrop, Creators Syndicate, Jan. 21) was outstanding and very, very true.

The analogy that I often use is of the obese person visiting the doctor complaining of high blood pressure, trouble walking and a variety of other ailments. The doctor’s response, "Well, you have a lot of tissue to take care of so you need to eat more!!"

I very much appreciate this article and we need to see more honest, factual information about the truly frightening and global scale of overpopulation.

Dr. Dave Makings

Professor Emeritus, College of Southern Idaho

Kimberly

