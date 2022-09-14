Letter: Bridge common sense

The press needs to learn how to do a story about a potential bridge crossing the Snake River and a designated truck route. Why is it even a thought to put a bridge at Washington St and cross the Snake River there, so close to our city? At this time, we have no designated “Truck Route”, meaning when a Big Rig goes through Twin Falls on US 93 that rig can come right down Blue Lakes Blvd. US 93 Buss. or Washington St. This is ALL kinds of freight; YES, even Hazardous materials. As someone with a 9th grade education thinking Big Rigs with or without Hazarrdous Materials staying outside of town would be good on so many levels.

Yet talk keeps coming up for a crossing there at Washington St. and Pole Line Rd. going North from there. Makes no sense to anyone but property owners on both sides of the river. Low and behold Mr. Martin the person in the interview has a bit of property across the river, last time I picked rock there. As a former Big Rig driver and long-time resident having a new bridge even close to Twin makes no sense at all.

Yes, there was a LONG one lane back to the interstate, because Blue Lake Blvd. and Pole Line Rd was under const. for the 4th time in the last 20 years. Yet US 93 buss. intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd. and Addison Ave. (North 5 points) has not been touched in over 20 plus years.

I think we can find better use for our taxes.

Thank you for your time,

Frank Mascari

Twin Falls