Letter: Bravo to everyone involved in the Veterans Day Salute

Bravo to everyone involved in the Veterans Day Salute this past November 11. I had tears in my eyes as I was leaving with the neighbors.

The Magic Valley Symphony, the Magic Valley Chorale and the College of Southern Idaho were all magnificent. What a great way to honor our veterans who served valiantly for this great country.

When the symphony performed the anthems for the military branches, I was sure thrilled to see everyone standing for their theme songs. I was very moved.

When John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” was played, everyone stood up and clapped their hands to that wonderful theme song. That was grand to see the public rise to that wonderful theme song to honor America once again.

In closing, I was so grateful this program was performed. I’d like an encore performance. Bravo!

Douglas W. Wright

Twin Falls

