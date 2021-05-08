 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Bills Place Annual Golf Benefit Successful
0 comments

Letter: Bills Place Annual Golf Benefit Successful

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The Bill’s Place Board of Directors would like to thank all those that helped make our 17th Annual Golf Benefit successful. Bill’s Place is community based transitional home for recovering women who are transitioning out of adult corrections and working on becoming productive citizens in our community. This event would not have been possible without our Tee-Box Sponsors, including Sun Valley Resorts, Boise Rigging Supply, Con Paulos Chevrolet, Banner Bank, Mahlke Hunsaker & Co., Cactus Pete’s, Debera Robinette, Impressions LLC, Element Heating & Cooling, HUB International, Prescott & Craig, Jerome Rotary, McKay Construction, Kevin & Debbie Dane, Jackie Frey, Idaho Power, Dulling Agency, Dot Foods, Onyx Spa, Elizabeth Bryant, Mary Fuchs, Glanbia, Kimberly Veterinary Hospital, Mr Paz Scenic Photography, Title Fact, Griffith Family Properties, Plant Therapy, Falls Brand and the Twin Falls Golf Course. Also would like to thank our Donors including; Pepsi Beverages, Jan Murphy, Rosanna Campbell, Twin Falls Parks & Rec, Buffalo Café, Rock Creek Restaurant, Karen Rosholt, Twin Falls Visitors Center and Argo Company. Finally, Special Thanks to Golf Pro Steve Meyerhoffer, Zane Slotten and all of our golfers that made this fundraiser possible for the continuance of Bill’s Place operations.

Kevin Sandau, Board President, Kevin Dane Treasurer, Ken Robinette, Jan Murphy, Dale Metzger, Kala Zaldivar, Collen Reeves and founder Bill Brockman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vaccine = No mask?
Letters

Letter: Vaccine = No mask?

I think I know how to get people to accept the vaccination for COVID. The people who get the vaccine should be given a reward. Tell us we can …

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?
Letters

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?

I see many disturbing parallels between McGeachin's 'Task Force' and the Chinese Communist Party's current Patriotic Education programs which uses nationalist sentiment to shore up its monopoly on power.

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform
Letters

Letter: Idaho farmers need immigration reform

The U.S. immigration system is a man-made disaster. Our visa system doesn’t reflect the actual number of workers some industries need. It certainly doesn’t reflect the number of people who want to come to this country and work for a better life.

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated
Letters

Letter: Idaho GOP is Trump-saturated

Letter: "Rational debate and reasoned response to Idaho issues largely have disappeared as GOP legislators try to out-strive one another in proving their Trumpist loyalties."

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls
Letters

Letter: Senior citizens aren't respected in Twin Falls

It has come to my attention that my 93-year-old mother, who I might add, still mows her own lawn with a push mower and who takes care of her alleyway when weather permits, received a Code Violation Notice with a threat of a $93 fine . . .

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News