Bill protects rural Idaho

Senators: I live in rural Idaho and feel this bill 1159 is appropriate, contains requirements that are needed and in the future will be an asset for Idaho.

I know you endured two long days of one-sided comments. Many, including some colleagues, denounced 1159 as “retaliation” for Prop 2. Could it be that the process is flawed and this is an attempt to correct? Did not the last election prove that outside dollars, boots on the ground and political influence can take advantage of our system?

1159 does not jeopardize the people’s will, but it does require a broader pool of signatures and help to ensure that the ballot-harvesting/signatures include balanced information.

I urge you to forward SB 1159 to a full vote. Let’s protect rural Idaho and it’s values.

Jeff Kreyssig

Camas County

